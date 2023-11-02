Selected for the official section of the Sitges and Montreal Fantasia Festivals, the live-action adaptation of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind is delighting Miyazaki fans

Presented on the official YouTube channel of the director, Chris Tex, a few days ago (we assume that once its career in festivals finished, it could be seen in Sitges and Fantasia), Wind Princess features a stunning live-action interpretation of the opening scenes of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, with Jessica Freytag playing the iconic heroine. Tex introduces his film with a brief message, clarifying that his sole purpose is to “pay tribute to Mr. Miyazaki and the entire Studio Ghibli team.” The short film already has more than a million views and fans of the original Studio Ghibli film flooded the comments section to congratulate the filmmakers for their faithful interpretation of Miyazaki’s classic. Notably, most of the comments are written in Japanese, indicating where the film’s largest fan base comes from.

You can watch the short film below:

Very positive reviews

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is a poignant warning about environmental destruction. As shown in the film, Princess Nausicaä frequently goes out to explore the vast toxic forests that cover her planet, while occasionally encountering giant insects called “Ohm”. Viewers shared her admiration for the precise adaptation of Nausicaä’s unique world. “It is really surprising. If there were enough production costs, it would be possible to create a work that could be mistaken for something produced by Ghibli… I want many Japanese to see it. I want Disney and Hollywood to watch this video and learn from it,” wrote User-xc4f16op8v. Another viewer with the username “Jpvql” commented: “I can’t find other words to describe the quality and reproduction of the scenes as amazing… I would like to see the full story.”

Some viewers also credited Tex for seamlessly translating an animated work into live action, acknowledging that it is a particularly challenging task. “It is said that it is quite difficult to make a live-action version of an anime, so I thought it was really wonderful that it was created to be a work that didn’t feel out of place and probably close to the image that everyone had in mind” wrote tsuyukky1979. User-ub6zc6qw1r similarly stated that the film “reproduces the anime version perfectly.”

Some want to see how it is converted from a short to a feature film

In particular, several viewers specifically noted that they felt the director’s love for Nausicaa in every aspect of the production. “This made me think that the most important thing when adapting anime to live action is the love for the (original) work,” kohtoku9978 wrote. Another viewer named erishigaguchi5221 noted that the film took approximately seven years to complete and thanked the team for their dedication to the project. “I would like to express my respect to you for taking so much time and overcoming difficulties to complete your work,” they wrote. “This is a wonderful work that makes you feel the love for Nausicaa.”

Others added that they would like to see the short become a feature film: “Thank you to director Chris Tex and all the staff for their hard work! I could feel the respect and love for Ghibli. It’s such a fantastic piece of work I really wish a sponsor would come and make it into a full length movie! Personally, I think Nausicaa’s outfit and clothing would be cool if they were made into a live-action movie. Considering the historical background and setting of Nausicaa, I think the interpretation is valid! Thank you for your wonderful work.”

There are also viewers who encouraged the creators to produce a sequel: “Guys, this is a wonderful, moving and very atmospheric composition. I don’t want to call it work, although it certainly is an enormous amount of work. But in your film there is so much feeling of love for this world that you don’t want to compare it with a common cliché about money. We would love to see a sequel!” said user-ry2wr2pq6i.

About the movie

In the distant future, a thousand years after an apocalyptic war, the Earth appears covered in forests plagued by poisonous mushrooms and gigantic insects. Men have been decimated; The survivors live in some isolated villages and barely survive in the vicinity of a forest contaminated with toxic gases and giant mutant insects, which cover much of the Earth. Nausicaa is the princess of The Valley of the Wind, a tiny kingdom, surrounded by more powerful and hostile kingdoms. She is a warrior who knows how to pilot ships, but she is also compassionate, so much so that she refuses to see insects as enemies, especially Ohms, gigantic and fearsome arthropods for which she feels a strange sympathy. The crisis erupts when the neighboring kingdom of Tolmekia, led by Princess Kushana, invades The Valley of the Wind.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki in 1984 from an original story by Miyazaki himself, today it is considered a cult film in animated cinema and science fiction.