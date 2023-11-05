Dear editor, I am your assiduous reader and “long-term” motorcyclist, my first “real” motorbike a Guzzi V7 Sport. After various German and Japanese bikes I returned to Guzzi, this is the second V85 TT that I have bought. At the beginning of the year I purchased the Euro 5 model to which I upgraded some of the features of the previous one, including the multimedia platform. I noticed that the navigator no longer worked, I remembered that it was given free for three years and then it would have been necessary to pay 7 euros a year to continue. Maybe it would have been better to spend a little more at the beginning (the platform costs 180 euros) and avoid the annual payment, but that’s it… So, armed with patience, I looked for the coordinates to pay the 7 euros. I wrote to customer support but no one bothered to reply.

Maurizio Leoni – Siena