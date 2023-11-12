After a long wait, many users can now download and install the Windows 11 23H2 update, one of the great updates of the year that will already be available for your computer, but that does not mean that you can install it.

In fact, as reported by Windows Latest, some users who try to install the 23H2 update of Windows 11 Various generic error messages appear and the installation does not proceed.

Regardless of the error that appears, it apparently does not make any sense, given that, for example, one of the most common errors is error 0x800f081f, which usually refers to missing system files when that is not the case.

As one user points out in the comment center: “the process downloads and begins to install up to 25% and then fails. The message is “We were unable to install this update, but you can try again (0x800f081f).”

Another error that appears is 0x80246019 which basically means that the device has corrupted or missing system files or that it is running low on storage space. Once again, the error does not make sense because none of the affected users have these problems.

The solution that seems to work

In these types of cases, as there are many differences between teams, it is very difficult to find a method that can work.

However, it appears that searching for the KB5031455 cumulative update for Windows 11 resolves the issue and eliminates these error messages that typically appear on the 23H2 installation.

This is because the cumulative update KB5031455 has all the major features that are included in the update Windows 11 23H2.