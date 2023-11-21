The two, clearly not fit to drive, were filmed by a motorist and the video went viral on social media

In the last hours is going viral on social networks a video that shows two men riding a scooter with a somewhat “uncertain” gait. In the video, recorded from the cockpit of the car following them, we can see how the driver does not have full control of the vehicle and the passenger does not have full control of the situation. At the end of the video there is also a risk of an accident

The supposition – declares La Riviera – is that the two scooter riders did it in a state of intoxication or at least not lucid. The driver proceeds zigzagando and the passenger loses his balance, ending up sprawling and then falling disastrously backwards into the middle of the road. Very dangerous situation given that the motorist who was recording the video he had to nail it so as not to hit the fallen passenger.

As if that wasn’t enough, the driver, after realizing that the scooter had become inexplicably lighter, recovered his fallen friend by reversing the direction of travel and cutting cleanly into the oncoming lane, subsequently falling to the ground.

The video was also published by the minister Crazy Salviniwho comments: “Two idiots on a moped, obviously in no condition to drive.

A danger to themselves and others. With the new Highway Code, there can be no impunity for repeat drug addicts or drunks behind the wheel”

