Work continues to maintain two Formula 1 events in Italy, both on a contractual level and on the modernization of the structures. In both Monza and Imola, the two stages currently on the calendar, interventions are underway to improve the racetracks, one of the conditions set by Stefano Domenicali to continue together in the future.

The Brianza circuit is part of those events defined as “historic”, given the long presence in the world championship, but this does not mean the future is taken for granted. The leaders of the top category have not hidden their desire for tracks such as Monza, Silverstone or Spa-Francorchamps to continue to be a cornerstone of the calendar, but not without the necessary interventions to improve the structures and reach the level imposed by other racetracks.

For this reason, a series of works have begun in both Monza and Imola to keep up with the times and needs required by F1. As regards the Lombard track, the interventions include the construction of new underpasses and additional routes to facilitate the flow of the public, as well as resurfacing the route with cutting-edge materials and the arrangement of the curbs. Furthermore, there would also be enough resources to make part of the new roofing of the pits and, in the future, create new stands that should replace the removable ones to give a modern image and provide new services to the public. Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the President of ACI, is confident that part of this work can be completed in time for next year’s race.

Stefano Domenicali, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Gian Carlo Minardi and other exponents worked to save both GPs in Italy

However, in parallel, negotiations also continued with Liberty Media to renew the contract expiring in 2025. In an exclusive interview given to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sticchi Damiani confirmed that there is already an agreement to sign a new contract which provides the confirmation of both Italian appointments for another five years, therefore until 2030. The idea is to sign by the end of 2024, in order to anticipate the times and beat the competition from other countries ready to host a Grand Award.

“We would like to sign a pre-contract by the end of 2024. For Imola the situation is clearer, because the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality and Con.ami are committed to completing the modernization of the plant by spring, which includes the garage coverage and the new Paddock Club structure, with a positive return for everyone. In the case of Monza, there is the naturalistic constraint linked to the fact that the circuit is within a green area, for which it is necessary to be able to renew the agreement with the Park Consortium, which expires at the end of 2028″, explained the ACI President in the interview given to the newspaper.

“It is important to move forward with respect to the 2025 deadline, which will coincide with the election of the FIA ​​president and the drafting of the new Concorde Agreement between the teams and F1. Also because, at an international level, there is a queue of requests to host a GP, just think that France and Germany don’t have any, so it is better to secure our races until 2030″.

The tower of the Imola circuit

On the other hand, however, it is clear that the financial outlay to host the races will increase and, with the current costs, it is impossible to cover the expenses with the proceeds from ticket sales alone. For this reason, the ACI President also launched an appeal to politicians, underlining how the events would generate a positive impact on a financial level also for local municipalities: the model is Imola, which has been financing the organization of the race for years. For example, according to what Sticchi Damiani told, Monza is still waiting to receive back from the Lombardy Region the ordinary contribution intended for the modernization works of the racetrack.

In 2017 Bernie Ecclestone significantly increased the fee for the Italian GP, ​​quintupling the previous fee for hosting the event. Costs will continue to increase in 2026 and this is why help is also needed from the institutions: “It was inevitable that there would be an increase in costs from 2026, also because Monza currently pays less than everyone else in Europe. Today it is impossible to cover the costs of an F1 Grand Prix with ticket proceeds alone. In fact, governments around the world tax themselves to support them. Everyone must do their part, we cannot put too much stress on ACI’s accounts”, added the ACI President.

