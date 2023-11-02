Immortals of Aveumdeveloped by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts, will expand the gaming experience of the magical first-person shooter released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Reviewed by our Kommissarthe work will expand with the Echollector implementation, which introduces new equipment, a general performance improvement and the Grand Magnus difficulty.

Immortals of Aveum tells the story of Jak, a battle mage who joins an elite order to save a world from the brink. Plus, new players to Immortals of Aveum can start their journey with the free trial at PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, or with the PC demo on Steam, coming out in the second half of November.

Previous article

Mortal Kombat 1: details on Omni-Man revealed