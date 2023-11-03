The Lazio captain takes part in this evening’s episode of Paramount + together with his wife Jessica. The participants in the match: “A very important presence for us, we hope that the message continues on the pitch and in the changing rooms”

Ciro Immobile takes the field for the LGBTQIA+ community. The Lazio captain and leader of the national team will in fact participate in this evening’s episode of Drag Race Italia, the Paramount+ program (which is broadcast on WOW Presents Plus worldwide). Together with his wife Jessica Melena, Immobile will be part of the jury as a guest judge, will meet the queens who are participating in the program and will bring a very strong message of freedom.

the message

To the Drag Queens who thanked him for his presence, which “means a lot to us, this message must also continue on the pitch and in the locker rooms”, Ciro replied: “We are happy to be here to carry forward a message of freedom which is very important today.”

even at San Siro

Drag Race Italia had already appeared in the world of football on the occasion of Inter-Bologna on 7 October, bringing the cast of the program to the San Siro Stadium. The program is hosted by Priscilla, joined on the jury by Chiara Francini, Paola Iezzi and Paolo Camilli and the current season is the third.

November 3 – 11.28am

