Icelandic authorities have declared a state of emergency after a series of powerful earthquakes shook the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, signaling the increased likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the region. The police evacuated Grindavík, a fishing town in the south-west of the island. The city of 3,400 inhabitants is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

Seismic and volcanic activity The region has been shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks as scientists monitor a buildup of magma about 5 kilometers underground. Concern about a possible eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano increased in the early hours of Thursday when a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the area, forcing the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort to temporarily close.

Seismic activity began in an area north of Grindavik where there is a 2,000-year-old network of craters. “We are really worried about all the houses and infrastructure in the area,” said Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency. An eruption is expected within two days, Reynisson added. The evacuated town is close to the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to the 30,000 residents of the Reykjanes peninsula, and to a reservoir. In the meantime, a fault about 15 km long has formed and the eruption could happen at any point: even in the sea, given that part of the crack is underwater.

“The head of the national police declares a state of emergency for civil protection due to intense seismic activity in Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavík.” This was stated in a note by the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, as reported by CNN. Police have urged residents to evacuate the coastal town of Grindavík following a possible volcanic eruption. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, almost 800 earthquakes were recorded between midnight and 2pm on Friday (local time), of which the shallowest occurred at a depth of 3-3.5 kilometers.