GAZA – The Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Gaza is still the target of attacks by the Israeli army. They ordered patients and doctors at the hospital to be immediately evacuated within four hours.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Ministry of Health which is located inside the Indonesian Hospital, said the Israeli army had warned people in the facility to evacuate it within four hours.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said bombing continued around hospitals in northern Gaza from all sides.

Al-Bursh also revealed to Al Jazeera that there were 65 bodies inside the besieged medical facility and they were unable to bury them.

He said there were around 200 patients remaining in Indonesian hospitals after around 450 patients were evacuated yesterday.

“Each ambulance carries up to seven people at a time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has been arrested by Israeli troops along with several other medical personnel.

“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” Khalid Abu Samra, head of a department at the hospital, told the AFP news agency.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority has also confirmed the arrest.