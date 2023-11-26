Suara.com – Vice Presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited Jelambar, Grogol Petamburan, West Jakarta, Sunday (26/11/2023).

Gibran admitted that he came to meet residents in Jelambar only to distribute milk to children and basic necessities to local residents.

“I just want to give milk and basic necessities to all of you. Any coupons?” said Gibran Sunday night.

“Anyway, everything will be orderly and everyone will get it. “If anyone doesn’t get it, I’ll do it tomorrow,” added Gibran.

Apart from distributing milk, Gibran also distributed notebooks to the children there.

“Later, those of you who haven’t gotten a writing book will say yes, I’ll give you a writing book later. “The younger siblings also get milk,” he said.

Gibran said that he distributed basic necessities and milk to residents so that they would not experience malnutrition or stunting.

“Socialization of stunting,” he said.

As is known, according to data from the West Jakarta Health Department, the stunting rate for toddlers reached 1,306 out of 75,000 toddlers.