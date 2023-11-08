IMF, the ECB’s inflation target has been reached

“The objective of the ECB, the European Central Bank, of containing inflation appears to have been achieved and therefore there should be no need for further increases in interest rates” This is what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) authoritatively claims in its latest report on the euro zone. Of course, the ECB’s strategy (and the Fed was no exception) was a real “horse” cure which, in just 14 months, caused interest rates to skyrocket from a negative level to 4, 5%. However, the IMF believes it is “a prolonged restrictive policy is necessary to ensure that inflation returns to the 2% target”. Translated: let’s forget about it for a sufficiently long period of time so that we can reverse the trend and find the cost of money falling again. Just as Fed number one Jerome Powell believes for the American economy, also for Europe a soft landing is expected also because if inflation is decreasing significantly, core inflation (which does not consider food and energy) is still above the set objectives.



READ ALSO: IMF: “World economic growth? Goodbye. Continuous shocks and long-term high rates”

IMF, inflation has reawakened for two years and was accentuated by the war between Ukraine and Russia

Inflation was under control for a long time, but a couple of years ago it reawakened with the increase in prices, especially energy, and worsened with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It spread all over the world but the Fed noticed it about three months earlier and acted quickly, increasing the cost of money, the ECB did so more than three months late. All analysts agree that this delay in the decision of the Organization led by Christine Lagarde has probably cost one percentage point of the entire European GDP.

So what does the IMF recommend in its document? “The European Central Bank should maintain its restrictive monetary policy, as inflation is expected to return to the target level by 2025, and the Eurosystem should continue to gradually reduce its holdings of Eurobonds. In any case, it is true that inflation has reduced domestic demand in Europe but a substantial recession has been avoided”. Kristalina Georgieva, IMF number, predicts that growth in 2023 will be lower than expected, 1.5% of GDP instead of the expected 1.7%. Another suggestion found in the document concerns the fiscal adjustments that should be implemented by all eurozone countries, with the dual objective of keeping inflation under control and supporting public investments with adequate tax revenue.

And lastly, and Italy is certainly in the IMF’s eye on this objective, it concerns debt reduction so that it does not go beyond sustainability. Debts have grown enormously in many countries due to the three crises of the last 15 years: the 2008 financial crisis, the crisis caused by the pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia. No one, perhaps out of good luck, has yet talked about the conflict between Israel and Hamas which could be the fourth.

READ ALSO: Plot twist, the IMF: “The Superbonus supported Italian growth”

Subscribe to the newsletter