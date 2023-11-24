The economic value of household and care tasks amounted to 7.2 trillion pesos in 2022, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), which measures the economic value of unpaid work in Mexico.

The INEGI calculated how much the hours that families spend on household and care work would cost if they were associated with a salary.

The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) analyzed some of this data with the aim of dimensioning and making visible the contribution that households make, especially women, to the country’s economy. It stands out that women contribute more economic value than men due to the time they dedicate to these tasks.

He pointed out that the economic value of unpaid work at the national level is equivalent to 24% of Mexico’s GDP, that is, one of four pesos generated by the Mexican economy in 2022. That amount exceeds the value of the country’s largest economic sectors such as manufacturing (22%) and commerce (20%).

He highlighted that it is women who make the main economic contribution through unpaid work, contributing 2.6 times more economic value than men. This is because of the total time allocated to work – paid and unpaid – per week, they dedicate 63% to these unpaid activities, a proportion that decreases to 27% for men.

What are the unpaid activities with the greatest economic value done by women?:

The IMCO points out that among the most productive unpaid activities carried out by women, in economic terms, are:

Providing care, being a task equivalent to 1.8 billion pesos.

Carry out home cleaning and maintenance, with a value of 1.7 billion pesos in 2022, Women being 2.6 times more productive in terms of cleaning than men, contrary to maintenance tasks such as repairs or plumbing where men contributed almost seven times more than women.

The above shows that gender roles persist in the distribution of unpaid work, since men tend to carry out activities considered “masculine”.

Value of unpaid activities changes according to sociodemographic conditions:

The institute directed by Valeria Moy proposes a series of points to understand the way in which the value of unpaid work varies, making it known that the federal entity where it is measured, the level of income, the level of schooling and the marital status are the main factors for the variation in incidence to a greater or lesser extent of inequality in the performance of activities by gender.

Morelos, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas and Puebla are the entities where women contribute at least three times more economic value than men, which positions them as the states with the greatest gender inequality in unpaid work.

On the other hand, regarding the level of income, the IMCO indicates that on average, a woman who belongs to a household in the first income decile generates 85,725 pesos for the unpaid work she performs compared to 69,892 pesos in the case of a woman in the 10th income decile. That is, a woman in the first decile contributes 23% more economic value for these tasks than a woman in the last income decile.

In the case of men, the economic value remains relatively constant, regardless of the income decile to which they belong. This suggests that, to the extent that women dedicate fewer hours to unpaid work, their household income tends to improve.

As an indicator of the third variable mentioned to understand the behavior of the value of unpaid work, the Institute notes that in the case of women, the level of education does not seem to be a determining characteristic in the contribution of unpaid work, since a woman with incomplete primary school contributes 4% more economic value than a woman with completed primary school, but 22% less than a woman with completed secondary school.

Finally, IMCO analysis data shows how married women carry out the largest proportion of unpaid work in Mexico, contributing twice the economic value per capita than single women and three times as much as married men.

On average, a married woman contributes an economic value of 96,159 pesos, 66% more than married men (33,159 pesos). The gender gap is smaller when both groups of single people are compared, but even so, a single woman contributes 40% more economic value for unpaid tasks than a single man, which is equivalent to a difference of around 18 thousand pesos.

