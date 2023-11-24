Iman Vellani has revealed how The Marvels has left the door open to new possibilities and the arrival of new superheroes

Iman Vellani, star of “The Marvels,” takes us on a behind-the-scenes journey, revealing juicy details from the MCU sequel. In a recent interview, Vellani shares his excitement about the post-credits scene of the film and its “Nick Fury moment”. But that’s not all: the possibility of an alliance with Wolverine It is a spark that illuminates the future of the Marvel cinematic universe.

The bright future of the MCU according to Iman Vellani

For those who have already been absorbed by the charm of “The Marvels”, this article contains spoilers that will leave you speechless. At the end of the “Captain Marvel” sequel, Kamala Khan, played by Vellani, meets Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye, and reveals her plans to form a team. Although the name is not confirmed, we all suspect that this group of emerging superheroes could be the “Young Avengers“.

Vellani, in his interview with Nerdist, mentions a Cassie Lang, also known as Stature, as part of the team, sparking speculation about who else might join. Although it has not been confirmed, Vellani expresses his desire to see Kamala, Miles Morales and Sam Alexander together in the MCU, a combination that doesn’t yet exist in live action, but is clearly on fans’ minds.

Vellani’s enthusiasm doesn’t stop there. The mid-credits encounter of “The Marvels” presents us with a completely CG version of Beast, played by Kelsey Grammar, suggesting future encounters between Kamala and Hank McCoy. But what about other X-Men? Vellani does not hide his desire to see Wolverine in the MCU, citing the influence of Hugh Jackman’s character and his mentor-disciple relationship in the comics with Kamala. This yearning to revive the interaction between Wolverine and Kamala paints a portrait of a more integrated and dynamic MCU.

The synergy of an unexpected trio for the future of the MCU

“The Marvels” not only focuses on heroic deeds but also on the relationships between its characters. Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau They form an unexpected trio, joining forces to face challenges beyond their individual abilities. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells, takes us on a cinematic journey that redefines expectations and expands the narrative universe of the MCU.

This journey of “The Marvels” is not just an expansion of the MCU; it’s a tribute to comics, a window to future collaborations and a testament to the evolution of the superhero genre. With the integration of iconic characters and new alliances, “The Marvels” establishes a solid foundation for the next phases of the MCU. Vellani’s vision and his longing to see characters like Wolverine and the “Young Avengers” in action not only captures the essence of the comics but also fuels fans’ expectations and dreams.

The future of the MCU looks more promising and exciting than ever, thanks to the revelations from “The Marvels” and the clues that Iman Vellani has shared. This cinematic universe is preparing to introduce new characters and explore dynamic relationships between those already established and newcomers. With the possible incorporation of the Young Avengersfans can expect a fresh wave of superheroes, bringing with them unique stories and innovative perspectives.

Furthermore, the integration of characters from the X-Men, like Wolverine, promises to cross narrative boundaries, enriching the fabric of the MCU with unprecedented interactions and powerful alliances. Vellani’s vision suggests a future where collaborations between iconic characters and new additions will transform the landscape of the MCU, offering viewers unprecedented cinematic experiences.