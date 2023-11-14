Disney+

Actress Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, is the protagonist of the shocking finale of The Marvels.

Warning SPOILERS. The movie The Marvels has a final moment where we can see Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) in Kate Bishop’s (Hailee Steinfeld) apartment and tells her that she wants to form a team with young heroes, in fact she even names the Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

Now, actress Iman Vellani wanted to talk about this shocking moment from The Marvels in a recent interview with THR.

These are his words.

“There was a version of this in an old script, but we never filmed it. And then there were rumors that we were going to address her in additional pictures, but with a different young Avenger. So I never understood the script until right before additional filming and then I went crazy. I immediately rewatched Iron Man and texted director Nia DaCosta in all caps. I thought: I can’t believe the honor I’m getting right now. This is crazy! I didn’t need to rewatch the whole movie, but it didn’t hurt. So I was dizzy the whole time. We were all crazy. “It was also the last scene we shot for the movie, and it is the last scene of the movie.”

Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) y Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) en The Marvels

Iman Vellani also reacts to the post-credits scene of The Marvels.

“They filmed the mid-credits scene during principal photography. They filmed it beforehand, so they knew what they were doing. But I thought it was going to be something else. I didn’t realize Beast (Kelsey Grammer) was in it. I knew they filmed it, but I was hoping to see something else. And lo, they kept the secret even from me. I literally jumped and had a heart attack in my bed when I first saw it. I literally texted everyone we worked with and I was like, How could you keep this from me? But at least I got to experience it as a fan, which was cool. “I’m really excited to see what they do with it in the future.”

