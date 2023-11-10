Starring Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, The Marvels is in theaters on November 9, 2023.

Yesterday The Marvels, the new one, landed in theaters movie belonging to the Marvel Cinematographic Universe in which the actresses of Captain MarvelMs. Marvel and Scarlet Witch and Vision (Brie LarsonIman Vellani and Teyonah Parris) team up on a new and bizarre adventure.

After the events in Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has recovered the identity that the Kree took from her and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. But A series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe..

During a mission that takes her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, Carol’s powers connect with those of her New Jersey superfan Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvelas well as those of his estranged niece Monica Rambeau, who is now an astronaut at SABER

So, Carol, Kamala and Monica are going to have to learn to work as a team and join forces like The Marvels in order to save the universe and re-stabilize his powers.

Iman Vellani makes a surprise appearance during the premiere of The Marvels

During the opening night at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, Iman Vellani, actress who plays Ms. Marvel in the Cinematic Universe of Marvelsurprised fans by suddenly appearing during the event.

Below you can see the moment when Iman Vellani appears by surprise at the premiere of The Marvels.

In addition to Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, the cast of The Marvels includes Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor and Saagar Shaikh, among others.

The Marvels is in theaters from November 9, 2023. What did you think of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.