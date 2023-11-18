The situation in The Marvels complicates the accounts at Marvel Studios. For this reason, Iman Vellani’s words are of great interest.

Iman Vellani has issued a statement about the failure of The Marvels. The actress who plays Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shared a message of hope to fans after the uproar arising from the film’s poor box office performance. In a chat with Yahoo Entertainment, the young film star offered her opinion regarding the resounding financial result of the film.

In his statement, Iman Vellani distanced herself from the financial situation of The Marvels, focusing on what she considers most important: the quality of the final product and the positive impact it has on those who enjoy it. She highlighted her satisfaction with the result and expressed that people close to her enjoyed the film, which she considers a success.

Iman Vellani was optimistic and praised the entertainment offered by The Marvels. He described the film as a fun experience, full of elements such as superheroes, space action and values ​​such as teamwork and brotherhood. He stressed that the purpose of these films is to provide entertainment, and in that sense, he feels it was achieved.

“I wouldn’t want people to ruin other people’s fun.”

Marvel Studios

This is the full statement from Iman Vellani on the failure of The Marvels at the box office. “I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point? That’s for Bob Iger. The box office has nothing to do with me. I’m pleased with the final product, and the people I care about enjoyed the movie. You really have a good time watching the film. And that’s all we can ask for with these movies.”

“The Marvels has superheroes, it takes place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and brotherhood,” continued Iman Vellani. “It’s a fun movie, and I’m very happy to be able to share it with people. In high school, I had many experiences where I would share my excitement with someone and they would immediately shut me down for being so excited. I wouldn’t want that to happen within Marvel Studios. I wouldn’t want that to happen in the fan community too, because it’s horrible. If people are excited about something, let them be. And if you have constructive criticism, express it. But never be the spoilsport of other people’s enthusiasm.

Fuente: Yahoo Entertainment