The actress who plays Ms. Marvel in the UCM is “happy” with the result of the latest film in the franchise.

It is clear that We are living in strange times for Marvel Studios., since their films are no longer able to attract the huge number of people who previously went to cinemas around the world to see them. This fatigue has been seen in the premieres of their latest series on Disney+ and has been even more evident with the arrival of The Marvels in theaters.

The latest UCM film released on November 10, It has only raised 120 million dollars worldwide. A box office that does not even cover the budget spent by the studio to make the film. However, its protagonist Imna Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel in the superhero universe, is not worried at all about the collection.

“Box office receipts have nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the final result and the people I care about did enjoy the movie. This movie is really fun to watch and that’s all we have to ask of a movie like The Marvels. It has superheroes, it’s set in space and it’s not excessively deep,” Vellani tells Yahoo.

“Also talk about teamwork and sisterhood between women. It is an entertaining film and I am happy to have been able to share it with the world. I don’t want to focus on something that is out of my control. What sense does it have? The box office collection goes to Bob Iger,” explained the protagonist of the Ms. Marvel series.

Stephen King is on the side of Marvel superheroines

Apart from the superhero movie fatigue that the public is experiencing, The Marvels is joined by another factor: hereThere are fans who don’t like to see women taking control of their own stories. Something that Stephen King was not amused about. “I’m not going to watch Marvel movies because they don’t interest me,” the author wrote on Twitter.

“But I find the celebration of The Marvels’ poor box office distasteful. What’s the point of celebrating failure? Many of those who reject the film are hateful teenage children. So: Let’s go girls!”. “Having Stephen King on your side is amazing,” Vellani acknowledged.

Other interesting articles:

The Marvels continues the MCU tradition and confirms two post-credits scenes What is the next MCU movie after the premiere of The Marvels, and when will it be released?

Launch:

November 7, 2023

And also

Find out more about Piedad Milicua, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more