Within the set, the crew and the cast of “The Marvels”, Canadian actress Iman Vellani demonstrated all her fanaticism for the Marvel Studios universe.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, “The Marvels” arrived last weekend in all theaters around the world. Along with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani starred in one of the new box office failures for the studio directed by Kevin Feige. Beyond super-geroic fatigue, executive producer Mary Livanos, He maintains that it is great to work on Marvel projects because of the “thousands of characters” and “thousands of stories” there are.

“Iman is wonderful to work with. She taught us all the time about facts about Carol, about Ms. Marvel, really everything. She knows everything… She wrote a Ms. Marvel comic that is now published with Marvel Comics, it’s amazing and it really is. “Character. “It’s lovely to work with such a kindred spirit and a fellow fan on a film as big as this,” the producer stated.

Marvel Studios

What was the failure?

“The Marvels” was a bit of an uphill battle within the studio. Projects that are focused on women, including the Ms. Marvel series that was the victim of a review bombing with several racist and misogynistic comments, tend to fare worse in terms of box office numbers. For this, Iman Vellani spoke when given the opportunity, “I don’t want to focus on something that is not under my control, what’s the point? I leave it to Bob Iger. The box office has nothing to do with me. “I am happy with the final product and the people I care about enjoyed the film,” he stated.

“These characters have been at the center of comics for a long time. “It’s nice to be able to bring their stories to the big screen and help continue to represent them fairly,” added the film’s producer.

Capitana Marvel en The Marvels