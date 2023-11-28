Being the best actress of “The Marvels”, Iman Vellani, stated that Marvel Studios has to focus on generating interest in its characters from the audience.

“The Marvels” was another failure for the studio and it is more than clear. But if we delve deeper into the failure of the latest Marvel products, we do not find that the series and movies are bad. On the contrary, We find that fans are not interested in the characters we are introduced to. It was reflected that both Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Beyond being the only promising thing) and Monica Rambeau, are not interesting nor add to the MCU.

“The Marvels” is very close to leaving movie theaters with the lowest grossing in the studio’s history. Added to that, it’s not the first Marvel Studios movie to underperform in recent years. My doubt and that of all the fans is the same, How do you lift this fall with an event like “The Kang Dynasty” coming our way?

Marvel Studios

What did Iman Vellani say?

With all the noise that this film has around it, Iman Vellani was encouraged to take a position and make statements on the subject. “I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s about getting bigger and bigger. Because then, what’s left? You know, I think it’s just about making the audience care about their characters. And I think they’ve established so many wonderful characters in the last phase of the MCU that it would be nice to see them all again and see them team up.”declared the actress, stating that the studio needs to put more emphasis on developing characters that really interest fans.

Although she says that box office success does not define the quality of a film, from her position as a fan she added: “But yeah, I mean, I talk like a fan, like I’m still there every Thursday night. All the releases of these movies on Thursday nights… are like a source of happiness for me. And honestly, commercial success does not determine my enjoyment of a film for me. I judge a movie by the feeling it left me. And yes, I want to leave the movie feeling a little lighter and happier, and I hope the audience does too.”