Many designs have imagined additional evolutions of Eevee in Pokémon. Here we bring you another great example of this. It looks really spectacular!

Eevee It is a Normal type Pokémon introduced in the first generation. It is characterized by being the Pokémon with the most different evolutions to date, reaching a total of 8, all of them of different types. Therefore, it would be interesting to see some evolutionary forms different from those already seen.

Have you ever imagined what a eevee illustration of Eevee inspired by Dracula? Below you can see a curious publication in which the user harmonia_region shows us what it could look like. Without a doubt, the result is great.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a “Draculeon” with an incredible appearance, with the characteristic body shape that the Eeveelutions have in addition to impressive wings and a black and greenish color palette.

You can see it below:

#059 DRACULEON. The Ancient Fakemon

byu/harmonia_region infakemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

