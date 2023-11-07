Enzo Ferrari said (or they say he said and, therefore, it is put in his mouth) that whoever bought one of his models acquired an engine and that the rest was a gift. That is to say, the engine of the machine was everything in their sports cars. In keeping with his words, the most remembered Ferraris are closely linked to their V8 and, above all, V12.

But these are not strange times for luxury sports car manufacturers. With Europe seriously thinking about the complete electrification of the vehicle fleet over the coming decades, countries like Germany and Italy, where the automobile is part of the culture and its premium and luxury brands are already part of their own idiosyncrasy, managed to make the standard more flexible to that carbon-neutral fuels are allowed for the coming years.

Until the last change, Europe’s intention was ban all fuels that were not emissions neutral. This was qualified: carbon-neutral fuels will be allowed. The change is substantial since carbon-neutral fuels have a zero carbon footprint but do produce other types of polluting emissions.

On a practical level, little changes for the vast majority of consumers. Synthetic fuels are expected to be extraordinarily expensive and, with the vast majority of European firms fully switching to electric cars, combustion engines are expected to be limited to luxury cars.

But change is important for brands like Porsche or Ferrari. Its fleets are supported by thousands of vehicles with pure combustion engines that remain alive for decades. And, added to this, is the exclusivity of being able to buy (and use) a vehicle with a combustion engine, which will allow these brands to get even greater performance from these engines.

In this context, Ferrari finds itself at a crossroads.

Between combustion and electricity

“Imagine Toyota sending a billion cars around the world to the trash compactor just because they haven’t been electrified.” This is the phrase spoken by Jan Hendrik Voss, head of Ferrari in Australasia, in an interview for CarsGuide.

Asked about the future of the company, with the market clearly jumping to the electric car, Voss has made a strong defense of the combustion engine. “This approval from the European Union was very, very good for us. For us and for the world, because gives life to a technology which still has a long way to go. “There are many things that can be done in terms of efficiency and emissions.”

According to the manager, Ferrari’s idea is to offer all the technologies they have in their hands to future customers. Those from Maranello are preparing to launch their first fully electric sports car in 2025. “We will offer hybrid internal combustion and electric engines and we will let the customer decide,” Voss noted.

The statements, however, clash with the latest Ferrari results. The company is fighting to remain recognizable in a market that demands electrified vehicles with an SUV body. In fact, it is the Ferrari Purosangue, its first SUV, the firm’s last big hit. And, if that were not enough, electrification is advancing at a frenetic pace.

Voss’s phrases must be understood in their context. Australia is one of the countries where the electric car has the least followers. It has traditionally been a country that loves combustion vehicles, famous for competitions that delight the most purist fans.

However, the luxury market It is also changing. In fact, Ferrari’s latest results have left a figure for history: for the first time, the company closes a quarter where hybrids account for the majority of the firm’s sales. So much so that 51% of Ferraris sold between June and September 2023 were electrified vehicles. A year ago, these only represented 19% of sales.

The trend, they point out from the Financial Times, will be corrected soon, with the Ferrari Purosangue flooding the company’s sales. They estimate that one in five vehicles sold by Italians will be SUVs and this one does not have an electrified engine under the hood.

Despite the doubts that may awaken among the most purists, the truth is that Ferrari is delivering quarter after quarter with record numbers. Until 2026, the order book is closed, such is the demand for sports cars. Last quarter alone, net profits increased by 49% compared to the same period in 2022 and analyst expectations continue to rise. And to this we must add the entry of new business avenues, such as the sale of personalized spare parts for second-hand vehicles.

In Maranello, however, they seem to have it clear. Benetto Vigna, CEO of the company, assured in the presentation of results that “Some of them (their clients) will not accept electric cars, others will accept both and others will enter the Ferrari family thanks to electric cars.”

