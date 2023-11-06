At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! As you know, the game will no longer receive new content, but it seems that a new Nintendo Switch OLED pack with the title included is on the way.

We can see it in the message below. Walmart has mistakenly shown un paquete Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED which includes a Switch OLED console with themed Joy-Cons, a digital copy of the game, and a three-month subscription to Switch Online. It’s unclear if this bundle will be exclusive to Walmart or available in other parts of the world.

In the meantime, you can see it below:

What do you think?

Fuente.