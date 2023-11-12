Suara.com – Amar Brkic is ready to be used when the Indonesian U-17 National Team plays their second match in Group A of the U-17 World Cup against Panama at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT) Surabaya on Monday (12/11).

“Amar can’t play against Ecuador, he can play against Panama,” said PSSI Technical Director Indra Sjafri at the U-17 World Cup Information Center in a statement in Surabaya, Sunday.

Amar was previously unable to appear when the Indonesian U-17 National Team held the Ecuador U-17 National Team to a 1-1 draw in the first match of Group A, Friday (10/11).

The player who played with the Hoffenheim youth team was absent because he was suffering from diarrhea.

However, said Indra, Amar’s condition has recovered, this was after the team of doctors gave a report to the coaching team regarding the 16 year old player’s progress.

“Thank God, the doctor gave a report to the coach that Amar can play,” he said.

Apart from that, Indra stated that all the players are currently fit and ready to take on the Panama challenge, as well as realizing the first three points in front of the public themselves.

The coaching team worked hard to help the players’ recovery process after the first match against Ecuador and none of the “Young Garuda” players suffered injuries.

“All the players are in good condition and tomorrow we are preparing for the match against Panama,” he said.

Indra added that all the players and the coaching team have great optimism to gain victory so they can qualify from the group stages of the U-17 World Cup.

“We can win and be able to compete here, I’m sure, everyone is sure, and this is a common dream,” he said.

Previously, the coach of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Bima Sakti, said that Amar Brkic had to be absent when “Garuda Muda” played their match against Ecuador, because he was suffering from diarrhea.

As is known, the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia will be held from 10 November to 2 December 2023.