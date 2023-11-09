For the third consecutive week, the One Piece manga has returned to Shonen Jump with the chapter 1098. The last episode follows the past of one of the best characters in the entire series, but one of the great news comes from its creator, although it is not exactly good.

For the first time in the entire history of the series, Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that he did not have time to retouch the manga chapter, causing some pages to have a lower quality drawing and the shadows or details to be poorer than usual. Through a message on the cover, the author wanted to apologize for this situation: “I couldn’t finish drawing on time. I’m sorry.”

According to a famous community leaker in charge of leaking the chapters before their official premiere, the manga chapter is 100% legiblebut it is noted that he has used drafts to complete the pages and panels that he could not finish in time for the publication of the chapter.

This has worried fans of the series quite a bit, since this problem could lead to an unprecedented change in the pace of publication of One Piece. It is likely that, between now and 2024, the manga will begin publishing two chapters per month instead of three, a dynamic that has been frequent this year, since since May there have not been three consecutive chapters of the work. Let’s hope that these problems are very coincidental and we can experience the end of the series relatively soon.

