The absence of Starfield among the nominees for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023 has generated a debate on networks and of course the attention is on Xbox, although it is a project whose most of the development was done prior to the purchase by Bethesda | ZeniMax. However, there are Microsoft Gaming titles in different categories and a few moments ago Phil Spencer reacted to this.

This is how Phil Spencer responded to the nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, responded to The Game Awards 2023 nominations on his official Twitter account | X. The head of Xbox shared a publication from the Microsoft brand that highlights the 10 nominations in 8 categories that first-party titles had, that is, those developed in studios owned by the company. In that sense, Spencer wrote: “I am proud of the work done by our teams this year and congratulations to all the nominees from across the industry. It is an honor to be in such good company at The Game Awards.”

Phil Spencer, proud of Xbox after nominations for The Game Awards 2023

Xbox could win awards at The Game Awards with these video games

Although Starfield only has one nomination for best RPG game, Xbox’s success in the award could come from Hi-Fi Rush, a title from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda that has 5 nominations. Additionally, Forza Motorsport is nominated in 2 categories, so it’s possible that Microsoft Gaming will take home an award.

As for what happened with Starfield, the community was quick to react and Xbox fans consider it unfair that the space RPG does not compete for GOTY 2023 and even think that it should have been in place of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

