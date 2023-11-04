The Spanish philosopher and essayist José Ortega y Gasset said: “I am myself and my circumstances.” I don’t think there is a better way to explain why I am 25 years late to play. Metal Gear Solid de 1998especially being a turbofan of everything that involves stealth in a video game.

I have nothing personal against Hideo Kojima and Konami. the saga Splinter Cell It also doesn’t have a play check on my list of pending video games. The quick explanation is life, the long explanation is that I have never had the access to the video games that I have wanted… whether due to different restrictions and/or because going to university is not exactly cheap. It was when I left the latter and started working that I was able to devour games like there was no tomorrow.

My first contact with Metal Gear (controller in hand) was with Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain (2015). It is not necessary to have played all the games to have an opinion similar to a veteran: it is exquisite until it is not. Despite that, he already had one foot in the franchise and another on the way.

The adventure of Metal Gear Solid (1998) in 2023

Before starting, you should know that I have managed to get to 2023 without eating major spoilers for the Metal Gear saga. The biggest thing I’ve seen is the paranoia of Psycho Mantis and a scene in which Solid Snake (?) greets a grave in a field of flowers… and even then I have no fucking idea of ​​the context of the latter. All these years of avoiding spoilers “just in case I end up playing” have paid off.

start playing Metal Gear Solid It was already quite a challenge, because the recent Master Collection that Konami has launched has four versions of the game and in none of them is there a little sign that says: “If you are new and have no fucking idea, play this one, you fool.” And 90% of veterans also don’t help by assuming that we are already born with that information. Everything indicates that the first is the good one.





I’ll be honest: the first thing I thought when watching the cutscenes and taking control of Solid Snake was that it felt really old… but not in a bad way. The colors, the lighting and everything related to the artistic section seemed very pleasing to the eye.

My first few minutes of gameplay on the base dock are absolute chaos. It’s been a long time since I felt so useless when it came to learning in a video game. It took me a few minutes to adjust to the controls and overcome the mental block caused by going from a top-down view to first person. I don’t even want to imagine how it left those of you who played for the first time when it was released.

The next big challenge to overcome was accepting that I was in a video game from 1998 and that I can’t expect to do the flourishes that are done in other current video games. It is assuming a kind of mental involution process to adapt and be efficient according to the rules it sets. Metal Gear Solid.





As I began the mentalization, I was very surprised to see that the enemies not only work with the vision cones (on the minimap) and that they can detect the sound of my footsteps. Even see them in the snow! “What…? Whose footprints are these?” said a soldier on the level just before entering the base through an air duct.

Another thing that I am really liking are the Codec calls. I am a faithful defender that games must measure very well the level they give to the player and Metal Gear Solid He puts a lot in at the beginning (I don’t know later). I don’t know if it’s the English and Spanish voices, the design of the Codec or everything at once; but receiving a call massages my brain a lot.

Advancing through the base is not complicated. I’m learning to stick to the walls to avoid security cameras, controlling the use of first person to better locate the guards and glancing at the mini-map every now and then to get ahead of the structure of each room.

Things get complicated (a lot) for me after the meeting in the cells with Donald Anderson, head of DARPA, and a red-haired woman who I suspect I will see again in the future. I love not knowing who she is and that my experience is one of genuine discovery. So much so, that I die in the first shootout against the guards because my instinct is to press L2 to aim and R2 to shoot. Mistake!





I see Psycho Mantis for the first time (in my game), as if it were an omen of the tremendous anger that I am about to have. Now I must use the card that Anderson has given me to advance and get some C4, which are used to burst walls that are identified by different textures and/or by the sound when hitting them. This is where the process of mental involution that I mentioned comes in once again.

Most codes, cards, and keys in today’s video games are used automatically when interacting with doors, locks, and other locks. You don’t even need to memorize the combinations! It turns out that in 1998 you still had to use common sense, but it took me 20 minutes of wandering around, several pistol bullets, and a search on old forums to see the obvious: I must equip the card to open the locked Level 1 doors. I’m an idiot!





My last minutes in Metal Gear Solid They were in the room where we faced Revolver Ocelot. What an absurd and simple fight, but strangely fun! There is no mystery: his revolver has a drum with 6 shells, a low rate of fire and makes bullets ricochet. I decide it’s best to shoot him between shots, before he hides or moves. The exact word for the encounter is gratifying.

And there I was left with all the desire to continue playing. I have not been able to advance further because the key to Robocop: Rogue City fell into my hands (quite late) and the analysis is not done alone. My first steps in Metal Gear Solid (1998) were very funny and inspiring in some ways. I want to go back. I hope Christmas brings me the break I need to continue playing this gem!

