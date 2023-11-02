Since Joaquín Torres collaborates in the Espejo Público program, the architect has been involved in several controversies as a result of his opinions. In recent weeks, Torres attacked Mar Flores, calling her an opportunist for her words after the death of businessman Fernando Fernández Tapias. The model commented that in the last year someone had cut off communication between the two. Some statements that Torres did not like at all and that he described as “dirty.”

Joaquín points out that this opinion was given on the day of the businessman’s death. “I find the statements disgusting and terribly disrespectful. I am a big mouth and I speak in front of the microphones and I do not deprive myself of anything. I have known her for many years,” he maintains. He also added that Mar Flores has come to visit her parents’ house with the intention of buying it accompanied by 3 different gentlemen in a short period of time “because that is what she is looking for.” A house that cannot be sold for less than 9 million euros, he explains. “Mar Flores is a person in search of money,” she says.

Pe and Bardem’s warning to Joaquín Torres

Joaquín Torres has received a burofax from the actors Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem as he himself has confirmed. The actors ask him to stop talking about them after telling in the program how difficult it was to carry out his home project. A job that the architect ultimately gave up due to the interpreters’ obsession with privacy.

He points out that despite the warning he is not afraid to continue talking about the couple. He admits that he had a very bad time and he himself decided not to finish the house. “It’s not that they were demanding, because all clients are demanding. They blamed me for what appeared in the press about them: gossiping. The two who became a couple, won Oscars, built a house together, got married and They had a child together,” he points out.

Joaquín says that one day Pe and Bardem called him at 5:00 a.m. saying how he had leaked certain information when he didn’t even know it. “It’s impossible to work with someone you don’t trust.”

