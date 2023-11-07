Gabriela Guillén has been on the set of ‘And now Sonsoles’ when she has just over a month left to give birth to the baby she is expecting with Bertín Osborne to tell the whole truth about her relationship with the artist.

The model has assured that she feels alone and does not want money from the artist, but rather that he be present during the pregnancy and worry about her and her son.

After what has happened in recent months, in which we have learned that the singer has requested a paternity test or about the agreements between the ex-couple, Gabriela has made it clear that she does not want her son to carry the surname of Bertín. “I’m going to put mine on it,” she said.

Of course, he has made it clear that he would like his son to grow up with his father, a facet of the artist that he already spoke about in his previous visit to the program.

Even so, she has assured that she cannot force him to be a father if he does not want to, much less money. “That you send me a message is more important than a transfer,” she said.

Gabriela Guillén has assured, on the other hand, that Bertín has not asked her for a paternity test and that she found out about the news through the program, something that Bertín denied.