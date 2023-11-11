Over the years, many drivers have fought to win the Formula 2 title with the aim of reaching the top category. Among these there is also Felipe Drugovich, who in 2022 imposed himself on his opponents by winning the championship in the preparatory series.

The good results in the 2022 season, as well as the support of its sponsors, attracted the attention of Aston Martin which, with the departure of Nico Hulkenberg towards Haas, needed a new test driver and a new simulator driver . As part of his testing program, Drugovich also had the opportunity to physically ride the AMR21 and AMR22 as part of some private tests. Furthermore, having to replace the injured Lance Stroll in the tests in Bahrain, the Brazilian was also able to test the 2023 single-seater, thus combining his work on the simulator.

However, this is a different approach from that adopted by Sauber, which hopes to be able to place Theo Pourchaire in Super Formula, and by Alpine, which is evaluating the inclusion in the WEC program for Jack Doohan, who has already confirmed that he will not appear back in F2 next year.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Philip Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Drugovich also tried to include himself among the candidates for the Alfa Romeo seat for 2024 but, in the end, the team’s preferences fell on Zhou Guanyu, who was thus confirmed for next year too. Furthermore, although there has not yet been an official confirmation, the progress recently shown by Logan Sargeant, as well as the fact of having been brought into F1 a year ahead of schedule, would have pushed Williams to keep its lineup unchanged for the next year.

Indeed, Drugovich was one of the many drivers who had their eyes on the American’s seat and the fact that his renewal at Aston as a reserve for 2024 came relatively early indicates that the move to Grove was not an option.

“I think I got along very well with the team, who helped me a lot and tried to prepare me as best as possible. Obviously we were waiting to see other opportunities in F1. But I think that at the moment the best choice for me is to stay here. And they’re really taking care of me. And one of the things I like the most is that I can develop here and always try to improve on and off the track, even in private testing and this kind of thing. So I feel really ready “, said the Brazilian.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team

Drugovich also confirmed that he was close to a seat at Williams, but not close enough to sign: “It’s hard to say (how close I was to Williams). I came close, but probably 10 other drivers came close too So I don’t know how close we got. I’m not sure what happened with the other drivers or with the driver market. I just thought the best I could get at the moment was here. And that’s the main goal in this moment, do well.”

Private tests are an important part of his programme, but clearly there are few opportunities to run with the current cars: rookies only have two FP1 sessions available during the year foreseen by the regulations, to which another session is added at the end of the season in Abu Dhabi: “When there are opportunities, they’re usually quite short. So, it’s a bit like if you want to prove that you’re worth something, but you can’t damage the car. So, obviously, the drivers they feel a little limited.”

“Nowadays, we have an FP1 and they expect you to show everything, so it’s quite difficult. But at the same time, I think the focus of the F1 teams has also changed a bit: if you won something back then , usually they knew you were fast. But when you have these opportunities, it’s usually more important to demonstrate that you are a very consistent driver, that you know how to work with a team and that you are mature enough to be there.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Drugovich was able to lap in Monza as part of the FP1 sessions reserved for rookies as per the regulations

Despite his commitment to a future in Formula 1, it is clear that after a year off, the desire to return to the track is high, so he could combine his work on the simulator with participation in another category. “I mean, I would like to run somewhere. Obviously doing it for 15 years and suddenly one year having nothing to do, it’s pretty tough.”

“Even though I’m not racing, I feel ready to race whenever I can, thanks to these tests (private with Aston Martin) and all the development activities I’m doing with the team. So yes, I feel ready. I have I’ve worked all my life to be here and to drive F1. So this year too I had other opportunities to drive in other categories, good opportunities, good contacts and so on,” Drugovich said, confirming that he had also declined opportunities in other leagues. It is no mystery, in fact, that some IndyCar and Formula E teams were interesting to him, especially because this year he has already driven a totally electric car during a test session dedicated to rookies.

“I wouldn’t say I rejected them, I just said that F1 is my main goal, I have to wait. And I want to be there. It’s probably not the best for a career outside of F1. But I’m willing to do even more than this just to have a seat one day.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Felipe Drugovich during Formula E testing with Maserati

In case the Formula 1 dream does not come true, a long-term goal could be to enter the Hypercar program recently announced by Aston Martin in collaboration with Heart of Racing: “It is, obviously if I realize that it will not be possible to enter F1. At the moment, thinking about next year, being a reserve here in Aston, I would like to drive something else.”

“If it’s a Hypercar it would be nice. Obviously next year the team won’t race. But from 2025 onwards, if I’m not still in F1, it would be a nice seat. We haven’t talked about it yet. There’s not much in it. dance. But yes, I will be very interested in helping the team. And I think it’s a nice car, a V12”, added the Brazilian, who should still beat the competition from other GT drivers linked to the Aston brand.

