Suara.com – A survey conducted by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Katadata Insight Center revealed that female respondents did not feel they had to work longer hours doing care work than men.

In addition, 68.3 percent of male respondents stated that it was normal for women to leave paid work for care responsibilities as part of their obligations as mothers or daughters.

Care activities that are direct, personal and relational such as feeding a baby or caring for a sick child or partner as care work. Meanwhile, indirect care activities such as cooking and cleaning.

This survey is part of the preparation of Indonesia’s National Roadmap and Action Plan regarding the Care Economy led by the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection.

The survey highlights the importance of balancing work with care which is critical for societies and economies to thrive and narrows significant gaps in care services and policies to reduce poverty, promote gender equality and support care for children and the elderly.

This survey aims to explore the perceptions of Indonesian workers from various sectors regarding the economic value of care work and identify the level of perception related to care work based on the ILO 5R framework for decent care work—Recognize, Reduce, Redistribute, Reward (Reward) and Representation (Represent)—to build a gender equal world.

The survey also aims to identify recommendations to improve efforts to promote care work as a shared responsibility, not just that of women.

The survey was conducted online for 1.5 months from 15 September to 3 November 2023. This survey reached 2,217 respondents representing a variety of workers from various sectors, including domestic workers, care workers, creative workers and entrepreneurs.

Around 67.5 percent of respondents were women and 67.4 percent worked in the informal economy in 34 provinces. Most respondents were aged 27-42 years (58.2%), followed by the 18-26 year age group (27.5%).

Katadata Insight Center Survey Manager Satria Triputra Wisnumurti said that the survey results showed that only 85.5 percent of respondents acknowledged that maintenance work had economic value.

Although 92.3 percent recognized direct, personal and relational care activities such as feeding a baby or caring for a sick child or partner as care work; however, a greater percentage of respondents (95.3%) did not recognize and value indirect care activities such as cooking and cleaning as care work.

“The survey also showed that 61.6 percent of male respondents had a wife or sister who bore a double burden, while 79.3 percent of female respondents had a double burden. “However, the majority of female respondents (67.3%) said they did not feel they had to work longer hours doing care work than men,” said Satria, written on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Interestingly, said Satria, almost the same percentage of female respondents (66.2%) had the same idea that they should prioritize care obligations over their career. This is in line with 80.5 percent of respondents who believe that women are naturally suited to carrying out caring and care work.

This study shows that maternity leave and paternity leave as well as flexible working hours are the best known and most widely provided programs for formal and informal workers. However, 28.8 percent of respondents said that their companies did not provide any maintenance programs, while 16.3 percent did not participate in such programs due to salary cuts.

“These reasons apply to both formal and informal workers where 30.1 percent of formal workers and 28.2 percent of informal workers said that their workplace does not provide a care program; “while 15.4 percent of formal workers and 16.8 percent of informal workers chose not to take part in this program because of salary cuts,” explained Satria.

Flexible working mechanisms such as work from home or work from anywhere have become the most widely adopted care programs. In terms of voicing workers’ aspirations regarding care work, 53 percent of respondents stated that their workplace did not have a labor union and 49.2 percent stated that the company or local government did not support the formation of a labor union.

These main findings were discussed and studied in an interactive talk entitled “Is care work only the responsibility of women or is it a shared responsibility?”, featuring key speakers from the government, business world, gender activists and the ILO: Lenny N. Rosalin, Deputy Minister for Gender Equality, Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection; Myra Hanartani, Chair of the Regulatory and Institutional Relations Committee of the Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo); Melanie Subono, artist and activist and Early Dewi Nuriana, ILO Program Coordinator for the Care Economy.

“This survey is part of the ILO’s support to the Government of Indonesia in developing and formulating a National Roadmap and Action Plan on Care Work. “The key findings from this survey will be used as a basis for identifying appropriate actions to promote care work in Indonesia and develop transformative policies that are critical to ensuring a future of work that is based on social justice and promotes gender equality for all,” said the Acting Director. ILO for Indonesia, Diego Rei.

The ILO estimates that investment in universal childcare and long-term care services in Indonesia could create 10.4 million jobs by 2035.

Investments in a universal and comprehensive childcare policy package could increase the female employment rate from 49 percent in 2019 to 56.8 percent in 2035 and the gender gap in monthly wages from 20.6 percent in 2019 to 10 percent in 2035.