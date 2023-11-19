The president of the Coaches Association was at the Olimpico for Italy-North Macedonia: taken to the emergency room, he is not in serious condition

The coach Renzo Ulivieri, 82 years old, president of the Coaches Association, was hospitalized in Rome due to an illness at the Olympic stadium in Rome before the start of the national team’s match between Italy and North Macedonia. According to reports, Ulivieri was immediately taken to the emergency room of the Santo Spirito hospital, around 9.30 pm: he is still in hospital but his condition is not considered serious.

a life in football

Tuscan from San Miniato, coach since the 1960s, in Serie A he has been on the benches of Perugia, Sampdoria, Bologna, Cagliari, Parma, Turin and Reggina. He won the Serie B championship with Bologna in 1996 and the Serie C championship three times: in 1990 with Modena, in 1993 with Vicenza and in 1995 with Bologna. In 2006 he took over the role of president of the Coaches Association from Azeglio Vicini.