The Granata produced more and took the lead, then a bad mistake by Gineitis launched the talent from Brianza to his sixth goal of the season. A goal for the visitors in the first half was disallowed

From our correspondent Matteo Brega

November 11, 2023 (change at 10.54pm) – Monza

Colpani responds to Ilic and Monza-Turin ends 1-1. A draw that leaves the two teams in the heart of the table just outside the Europe zone.

Toro goal disallowed

—

Palladino loses Pablo Marì (muscle discomfort) and Vignato (small tooth problem) and launches Bondo for the first time in midfield from the first minute. Juric chooses to place Rodriguez behind and Lazaro goes to the left in a 3-5-2. The first shot of the evening is from Zapata: Di Gregorio deflects. In Monza’s 3-4-2-1, Bondo has the task of following Vlasic as much as possible to dry up the source of play. The Brianza team almost took the lead in the 11th minute with a nice diagonal shot from Colpani. The challenge continues from distance with Sanabria’s right-footed shot from the center in the 15th minute. In the 25th minute, Torino’s goal was disallowed. According to the referee, Doveri, Zapata pushes Caldirola who is protecting the exit of the ball before serving Rodriguez who throws it into the net. It remains at 0-0. In the 34th minute a forced change for Juric: Linetty stops, Gineitis comes on. Great opportunity for Monza in the 44th minute: Colpani crossed with the left winger, a very precise shot for the head of Gagliardini who headed it all alone but hit the center without causing any problems for Milinkovic-Savic.

the race changes

—

After 10 minutes of the second half Torino passes. Zapata works a ball to the left, sends Caldirola out of control, controls and passes low to the onrushing Ilic who anticipates Bondo and turns to the far post. Monza’s response was immediate with Colpani who challenged Milinkovic-Savic with his left foot and did well to block the curling shot. Palladino changes: Birindelli and Mota Carvalho come in for Ciurria and Bondo. Mota Carvalho goes to play attacking midfielder, bringing Pessina back to the midline. Monza’s equalizer came in the 20th minute. Colpani takes advantage of an error by Gineitis who misses his header, leaving the number 28 with a free field. His left foot does not disappoint and the match ends at 1-1 in the 21st minute. For Colpani, sixth goal in the championship out of 13 in total for Monza. Torino reappeared in the area in the 35th minute with a violent left-footed shot from the edge by Ilic which Di Gregorio arrived at very well, also anticipating Sanabria on the rebound. Valentin Carboni shoots too centrally in the first minute of injury time and wastes a good opportunity. It ends 1-1.

