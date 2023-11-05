Ömer is getting dangerously close to Ceylin. He tells her that thanks to her help they were able to unmask the Balkan mafia and that as thanks they should go to dinner together.

The lawyer plays along and ends up accepting his proposal since she wants to take revenge on Yekta by using the young lawyer. Furthermore, she wants to approach him to obtain information about the fake lawyer and the dirty laundry on him, but she does not tell anything to Ilgaz since she believes he knows that she is increasingly jealous of him and that this could cause a problem between them. they.

Ilgaz calls Ceylin and discovers that his wife is having dinner with Ömer. The prosecutor shows up at the restaurant, losing his temper, and tells his wife that she has to go with him now; a behavior that increases Ömer’s anger towards him.

Ceylin gets very angry with him since she does not understand his attitude or that he treats her like that: “You have made me look ridiculous,” but Ilgaz tells her that this man is dangerous and that she should not trust him. What will happen now?

