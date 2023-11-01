Zehra had, until now, simply been Tolga’s neighbor. However, Tarhan’s son’s decision to allow the heart of Leyla, his deceased sister, to save the life of Bahar, the girl’s little sister, will cause her life to be forever linked to the Ataman’s students.

Zehra is a reserved and kind woman, who would give anything for her sister’s well-being. However, she has never had an easy life, because she is experiencing a very complex situation in her house: her brother and her sister-in-law want to force her to get married. Will her new friends manage to avoid that cruel fate?

Ilayda Sezgin

İlayda Sezgin was born in 1998 in Istanbul, making her 25 years old. From a very young age she was interested in the world of entertainment. However, she never considered appearing on the big screen; But her dream was to be a theater actress. She has now become a recognized actress thanks to Brothers.

–