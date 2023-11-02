Venetian senator Pierantonio Zanettin (of Forza Italia) said that Ilaria De Rosa, the hostess from Treviso who last May was arrested and convicted in Saudi Arabia for drug possession, has been freed. Zanettin, quoted by ANSA, says that De Rosa was expelled from the country and immediately afterwards boarded a flight to Rome, which she should arrive in Italy around 1.40pm. At the moment it is not known whether, once she returns to Italy, she will return to Veneto, where she lived.

De Rosa is 24 years old and works for the Avion Express company. She was arrested on May 5 while she was in a villa in Jeddah attending a party with some friends. The police, who raided the villa, said they had found a hashish joint hidden in De Rosa’s bra, who has always denied the accusation. In June the hostess was sentenced to six months in prison at first instance and in August the sentence was confirmed on appeal. De Rosa’s release from prison was expected because she was expected to be expelled at the end of her sentence.