IKEA continues to expand its catalog of home automation accessories for the smart home, and on this occasion it has revealed some fairly inexpensive accessories that will allow us to program many variables thanks to their enormous usefulness. And, despite being very simple accessories, they will allow us to design a very complete ecosystem.

IKEA’s new smart sensors

The Swedish brand has just presented three new sensors with which we can have greater control of our home in many aspects.

PARASOL: It’s about a door and window sensor which will be responsible for notifying you when a door or window is open or closed. Simply place it with the included adhesive to be able to receive the status of the door at all times. This will be used to know if we have left a window open, or to program the air conditioning to turn off when a window opens, for example.

VALLHORN: This is a wireless motion sensor that works on batteries and with which we can detect someone passing through a certain point. It will mainly serve to automatically activate the lights.

BADRING: And water sensor which will detect leaks. Very useful to use under the sink or in the laundry area so that the system automatically notifies us when it detects a water leak.

All these sensors They work via Zigbee, so we will need a bridge that controls them and offers them an internet connection. That is the case of the IKEA DIRIGERA hub, which will be in charge of performing this function and will interconnect these sensors with the rest of the smart devices in your home.

When can they be purchased?

Both the PARASOLL door sensor and the VALLHORN motion sensor will arrive in stores starting next January, while the BADRING sensor will not arrive until April. In any case, the dates could vary depending on the market, but it will be more or less when we see them in stores.

The prices will be quite cheap, and the sensors will have a price of 9,99 euros for each one.

Are they compatible with Matter?

The communication protocol of the moment could not be missing in these devices, but it will not be directly integrated into them, rather it will be the hub that provides this type of communication. Of course, the DIRIGERA hub at the moment still does not offer Matter, and will not do so until IKEA launches its promised product update.

