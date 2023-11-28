It’s been a while since IKEA left its comfort zone: from becoming the default furniture empire of an entire generation, it has gone making the leap into the field of technology. Its application with AI to redecorate your life is just the latest example of a whole series of connected devices that have been completing their catalog little by little.

Now that catalog is expanded with the launch of three new sensors called Parasoll, Vallhorn and Badring. These are promising devices with a really affordable price and that can become useful elements of the home automation equipment of any home.





Parasoll is a window and door sensor which can be easily placed on them and allows certain automation to be activated when it detects that the door or window has been opened or closed. For example, it is possible to link it directly with a connected IKEA light bulb without having to purchase and configure one of its hubs for that purpose. The price of this sensor will be 9.99 euros.





Next we have the Vallhorn motion sensor, which can be used both indoors and outdoors and allows, for example, to activate lights or any other automation when movement is detected. Three AAA batteries are used to power it, and it is possible to pair the sensor with up to 10 smart bulbs. Its price will be 7.99 euros, but its features are also better than those of the previous motion sensor, called Trådfri, which was smaller but could only be used indoors and required a button battery.





Lastly there is the Badring humidity sensor, which includes a siren that emits an alarm with a volume of 60 dBA at one meter and can thus notify us when it detects a leak or water filtration. You can also issue a mobile notification in the IKEA application if we have one of the firm’s Dirigera hubs (59.99 euros). Its price will be 9.99 euros.

Neither Parasoll nor Badring are compatible with the old hub (Tradfri), but they are compatible with the new and aforementioned Dirigera. Unfortunately there is no support for the Matter standard, which is gradually gaining relevance. The firm has plans to enable this option, says one of its managers in The Verge, but does not give dates and simply indicates that they will announce it “when the time is right.”

All three sensors make use of the Zigbee standard, which is certainly one of the most popular on the market. Both Parasoll and Vallhorn They will be available in January 2024while Badring will be available in April 2024 in different markets.

