Keep in mind that depending on the model, not all televisions will have the same route to reach the Samsung self-diagnosis section or yours may not even have this section because it is too old or the steps may vary if it is a more modern model. but practically all of them offer us this option.

How to access

For get to Self Diagnosis The steps are the following:

Turn on the TV with the remote control Tap the menu button on the remote control A series of options and subsections will open along with icons In the menu on the left, choose the one with the cloud icon: Self Diagnosis.

In Self-Diagnosis we will find a list of options that help us check that everything is in order or that there are no faults or errors on our television. We can do it without help, without the need for a professional or a technician. They are tests to verify that the image, sound or signal is correct. In case it doesn’t work, it also allows us to restore.

Start Picture Test Start Sound Test Signal Information Start SmartHub Connection Test Reset SmartHub Restore

What evidence is there?

All the tests and menu options are very quick, it will only take us five minutes make a complete diagnosis before contacting Samsung customer service if we continue to have problems with our Smart TV.

Start image test

By tapping on this option we will start an image test on the television in which it will show us the instructions first: will open a test photo for five seconds. A pop-up window will explain what is going to happen, tap on “Accept” so that the image is displayed on the screen. When you do this, a photo will appear for five seconds. After this time they will ask you again: “Do you still see the problem in the test photo?” Choose between the three options that it shows: yes, no and show again

If the problem is solved or you don’t see anything that you think is an error, the image test will end here. If you haven’t solved it, Samsung proposes more tests such as checking connections, resetting the image, updating the software…

Sound test

The second option we can choose is “Sound Test”. Use the arrows on the remote control and choose this section from the menu. A kind of noise will automatically start playing on the TV and a pop-up window will appear: “Do you still hear the problem in the test sound?” Choose yes or no to see what happens.

Smart HUB connection test

If you want to check that everything is correct on your Internet connection, choose “Smart Hub connection test”. You won’t have to do anything. The TV will simply check that it connects correctly to the home router and that the router is correctly connected to the Internet. Once the checks are done, just click “Close” knowing that everything is fine.

In this case, if we fail the test we can check other aspects such as making sure that the WiFi network we connect to is correct, that the key is written correctly, that there are no interferences…

If nothing works…

In the event that none of the above works, we have two options: reset smarthub settings or reset the TV to return it to factory settings.

Beyond the four previous tests, within self-diagnosis we find an option that tells us “Reset Smarthub” That allows us? What we do here is deactivate and activate the intelligent part of our computer again. We format what is dedicated to “Smart” and not the rest. You do not lose all the television settings, but only the applications are uninstalled or the activity or session you have in them is deleted.

If nothing works, we can restore the TV. All you have to do is use the arrows on the remote control menu to reach the last section: restore. We will have to enter a PIN that by defaultor it will be 0000 and follow the steps indicated by the Samsung television. This way we can fix practically any error there is and start over with the configuration.