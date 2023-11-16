Not long ago it has been known that many users of a Pixel phone have been suffering from a terrible bug resulting from the latest Android 14 update. Luckily, it seems that we finally have a solution from Google and we can now download a new package that solves the errors that were occurring. We give you all the details.

Index

See all sections

The Android 14 bug on the Pixel

The arrival of Android 14 has not been such good news for all users. Specifically we are talking about the owners of numerous Pixel phones who have seen how their smartphone became practically useless due to the arrival of its update.

In this way, the owners of a Pixel device have witnessed how their phones were blocked, in a constant loop of reboots o unable to access to their storage space due to a serious bug that forced many to the only possible solution: restore their equipment to factory settings, thereby losing everything they had stored. A real task.

As they indicated in El Androide Libre, Google’s great failure has been in not paying attention to the first reports of this failed -it is assumed that one of the reasons why an update is released in a staggered manner (in phases) is to stop these things early, if they occur-, thus allowing it to spread to a huge (and intolerable) number of terminals .

After this, users have had no choice but to resign themselves and wait for an update, suffering one of the loudest bugs in recent times. Luckily, yes, we already have a solution.

Update to fix the Android 14 bug

Google has published information regarding the solution to this problem on its support website. The firm points out that a November update that solves the failure to access the phone’s storage along with a specific tool to use on those computers that restart constantly.

According to the company, all Pixel devices compatible with Android 14 They have already started receiving this software update. As always, it is done in a staggered manner, taking into account different phases depending on the operator and the device, and it is carried out via OTA, notifying the phone user through notification. In case you see that it does not arrive, you can force it by accessing Settings, then System and finally checking system updates to see if it is already available.

Refering to tool, has been launched through the Pixel Repair Tool and you can access it by clicking here. Once used, you can proceed with the update that we detailed in the previous paragraph to get the smartphone ready and leave it with the latest stable version enabled by Google.

Hopefully many have chosen to wait before attempting to factory reset their phones and will be able to access their data on the storage unit again, forgetting about this bad time.