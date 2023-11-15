I have seen my Macbook Pro fall from a certain height, get hit and suffer nothing more than a deformity in the chassis, but what I did not expect to see is that the dust accumulation could affect the team so tragically. This is not my case, but many users are reporting a very specific problem that seems to be related to dust accumulation.

Screen problems on MacBook Pro

If you are having image problems on your MacBook Pro screen and you see how screen turns purple striped when you close the computer at a certain angle, be careful, because you could be suffering from a problem known as Flexgate that could end very badly. This is the diagnosis obtained by Ricky Panesar, a repair specialist at the iCorrect company, who after seeing numerous similar cases has come to the conclusion that the accumulation of dust directly affects a component of the equipment.

The key seems to be a flaw in the design of the MacBook Pro (not in the most modern models), where opening the screen at a certain angle creates an opening that allows dust and dirt to pass inside.

And it is this accumulation of dust and particles that would be putting pressure on a flex cable of the screen, since when closing it, pressure would be produced on the cable that would lead to a partial breakage.

What models are affected?

It seems that the most current models of the MacBook Pro are no longer affected by this design problem, however, those MacBook Pros manufactured between 2016 and 2020 would have the problem. Especially the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, the model that would be most likely to present the failure, according to the technician’s observations. The models in question would be the following:

A1989 (MacBook Pro 13-inch, 2018)

A2251 (MacBook Pro 13-inch, 2020)

A2289 (MacBook Pro 13-inch, 2020)

A2338 (MacBook Pro 13-inch M1, 2020)

A2141 (MacBook Pro 16-inch, 2019)

The solution

Obviously, with the idea of ​​preventing this painful problem, the recommendation is to keep the equipment clean and avoid the accumulation of dust in the air outlet. The problem is that it is very difficult to avoid it, since dust and small particles can enter through the gap in the keyboard keys.

If your computer already has purple streaks when you open the screen at specific times, sooner or later they will be here to stay due to the cable breakage. Luckily there is a solution, since there are repair companies that are responsible for removing the damaged cable and replacing it with a new one.

Fuente: MyDrivers

Via: Wccftech