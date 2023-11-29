Since its release on November 17, Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap has quickly become one of the best animes on Netflix. The revision of the work created by Bryan O’Malley has garnered even more fans with a fresh, fun and, above all, entertaining story, which has caused many to request a second season of the series.

However, it seems that these requests will come to nothing. And we’re not saying it, O’Malley himself says it through an interview with The Rolling Stones, where he has tried to explain why he takes the series as a self-contained story.

“People always complain about shows being canceled after one season. So we made sure right away and tried to make a self-contained season.”

As the creator of Scott Pilgrim, both the production company and the showrunners of the anime wanted to make sure that, regardless of the outcome, the series would have a beginning and an end. In the end, when you don’t know exactly what the future holds, it’s better to lay all the cards you can at the moment and, if possible, extend the story into the future.

There have been many films and series that have left an open ending to make way for a sequel or new season and have been left without a response after an unexpected cancellation. O’Malley did not want this and therefore decided to tie all the dots into one season.

