London. A cursed alley: Longharvest Lane. Four different eras: the Victorian period of 1890, the bombing of England during the 1940s, the present (2023) and a discouraging future that takes us to 2050. A naked and lifeless body that appears lying on that same street and in all times. Exactly the same every view. An impossible connection. At least, in theory.

Corpses bursts into the Netflix catalog, bringing police thrillers and science fiction together under the premise of solving a murder. From there, the great enigma for the viewer is not to discover the criminal, but what it is that unites the four investigators. Being puppets and, at the same time, essential gears of a greater plan. Or, rather, from an endless cycle from which it is only possible to escape by collaborating with each other. But how?

Netflix’s move is accurate from its own approach. At the end of the day, this is the kind of content that adds value to your catalog and ages well. Being very aligned both in theme and narrative with other previous hits such as Dark, Black Mirror and, to a certain extent, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. However, the roots of Corpses They are not born from a television scriptwriter’s office, but from a DC comic.

Originally published between September 2014 and April 2015 under the Vertigo imprint, the most experimental and adult branch of DC Comics, Bodies is an eight-issue limited series that brings together the talent of Si Spencer with cartoonists Dean Ormston, Meghan Hetrick, Phil Winslade, Tula Lotay. Four artists who will give their own identity to the four eras in which their history takes place.





What is really particular about this is that Corpses It is a really well-planned television series that is born from a very powerful premise, but as an adaptation it is a resounding missed opportunity. Among other things, because its scriptwriters seem to have decided to read only the first of the eight numbers that make up the original work and, on top of that, invent the rest.

And it’s a shame: while Netflix is ​​betting on a detective series that crosses the barriers of time, Bodiesthe comic, is an exceptional reflection on the British-style apocalypse.

Bodies, the transgressive Vertigo comic





It is the year 2014. A group of extremists demonstrate in Westminster. There is deep social unrest in the streets and, in the midst of this lack of control, a law enforcement officer tries to bring an iota of order. Her name is Shahara Hasan.

When Hasan left home she was prepared to face any commotion and victims. She even kept in mind that her partner, Larry Barber, would abuse her like practically every day. What caught her off guard was the appearance of a lifeless body in the middle of an alley.

This did not seem like the work of extremists and Hasan knew that it had not been the work of his police colleagues either. In fact, the arrangement of each case seems much more typical of a Jack the Ripper crime.





It is the year 1980. Nights in the alleys of Victorian London are not safe, but the crimes committed among the alleys of Westminster have a certain degree of consent for those who wander there: prostitution and forbidden sexual acts between gentlemen of different social classes are common. The inspector Edmond Hillinghead he knows it well.

Hillinghead generally gives some leeway to those unlucky enough to run into them. At other times, he is forced to take part. What he did not expect is that on one of his rounds he ended up coming across a corpse. That will only be the beginning of an investigation that will destroy his convictions, but will also free him from heavy burdens.

Nazi Germany bombs London. It’s the 1940s. But, even in the midst of this chaos, there are those who take the opportunity to take advantage: sheltering in her authority, the inspector Charles Whiteman He blackmails the same street scum he should be putting in jail while the city falls apart. He is a survivor willing to do anything. Even before arriving in the United Kingdom.





Before becoming known as Inspector Whiteman and having a desk at Westminster Police Station, Karl Weissman escaped the Axis Powers from Poland during the Jewish persecution. He used his little niece Esther to obtain a uniform and the necessary documentation and fled without looking back, burying his remorse under the premise of squeezing out all the opportunities that life offers him. Even if that means imposing yourself with resounding authority.

What Whiteman (or Weissman) does not know is that, even after having left so many corpses in his wake, the next one he encounters, stripped of all clothing, will, in one way or another, end up paying for his sins.

It is the year 2050. Humanity has been defeated after a technological attack on a planetary scale. Among ruins and deserted streets, a young woman emerges with few memories of her past and who responds to the name of Maplewood. In front of her, a body of her. A lifeless being. She has seen countless corpses in her short but intense life, but this one is different. She is able to feel it.





What Maplewood does not know is that the same corpse that she has begun to move, intrigued by curiosity and the desire to investigate its origin, is the same one that has appeared in times of the past. That this event will irrevocably unite her with three other figures who, like her, have been punished in one way or another for the time in which they have lived.

But the most terrifying thing is that Maplewood is destined to discover that the figure in front of her has influenced, in one way or another, the destiny of human beings since time immemorial.

To what extent is there a break between the series and the comic





Corpses It is to the Bodies comic what most Alan Moore adaptations are to his works: it is no longer that the crudeness of its vignettes is sweetened, which may be more or less understandable, but rather that in the process it is committed to retaining the premises and , from there, take the events and characters in new directions. Little by little the essence and the original message are diluted to lead it to much less transgressive ideas and less aggressive situations for the viewer.

Is not that Corpses (the series) is free of visual crudeness, although the result is leagues from that shown in the comics. Even the direction of the narrative and the meaning of the work has been completely changed. So, as we enter the last chapters, the television series is channeled into what has already been seen in other Netflix series and any filmed production in which time travel is implicit. And, in the process, the symbolism, iconography and greatest torments of the comic characters are lost.

So, without going into too many details, while in the comic not all the characters seek, pursue or deserve justice or redemption, this is offered to the protagonists of the television production. Even the plot that takes place in the not-so-distant future set in the 2050s has been rewritten from top to bottom for convenience. Seeking to tie up the ends that are intentionally left open in the paper, at the disposal of the reader’s imagination.

The price to pay: that in the end they are two different works that begin in a very similar way.





Bodies It is that kind of comic that does not seek to offer a moral, but rather to leave the reader with a reflection. To get to it you have to go through bitter sections, uncomfortable scenes and events that are intentionally ambiguous at the beginning and that, reaching the final pages, invite a second reading. If possible, on a comfortable sofa and with a hot coffee. Just the way Alan Moore likes to enjoy comics.

Corpses, the Netflix series, has been much less brave, crude and explicit than the comics on which it was theoretically based. He has not wanted to delve so deeply into the twisted contexts of each researcher and has focused more on giving substance to the case presented (never better expressed) than on the nature of the work. Because each of the stories has a different artist, tone and drawing style.

As a result, Netflix leaves us with one of its most interesting and well-planned series of 2023, but also as the umpteenth example of how not to take advantage of a license based on the Vertigo label beyond paper.

Luckily, fans of graphic novels born in the darkest corners of the DC Comics library will always have Neil Gaiman’s adaptations. Because we may not have had any luck with Bodies, but with Sandman -and their licenses- have nailed it.

