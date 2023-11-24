In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Challenge your knowledge of the magical world with Trivial Pursuit: Harry Potter Wizarding World Edition for 14.99 euros. Take advantage of the Black Friday sale on Amazon to experience the magic of Harry Potter in an exciting trivia game.

In the world of board games, Trivial Pursuit has always been synonymous with challenge and fun. It’s a great way to test your knowledge while enjoying unforgettable moments with family and friends. Now, if you are a Harry Potter fan, this version of the game promises to take your love for the wizarding world to a new level.

He Trivial Pursuit: Edición Harry Potter Wizarding Worldnow at an offer price of 14.99 euros on Amazon’s Black Friday, is a dream come true for fans of the saga.

Trivial Pursuit: Harry Potter Wizarding World Edition for 14.99 euros

Trivial Pursuit: Edición Harry Potter Wizarding World

Con 600 questions inspired by the Harry Potter moviesthis game challenges you to prove how much you really know about the magical universe.

This game is not only a knowledge test, but also a collector’s item. His compact and portable design makes it the ideal companion for any meeting or trip. You can take it anywhere thanks to its handy case, meaning the magical fun never has to stop.

Magic categories for a unique challenge

The game divides the questions into six categories covering all aspects of the Wizarding World: The Dark Arts, Hogwarts, Magical Spells and Potions, Magical Items, Magical People, and Magical Animals and Creatures. This variety ensures that each match is unique and challenging, even for the most die-hard fans.

The objective of the game is simple: Be the first player to collect 6 cardswhat is achieved answering 12 questions correctly. This mechanic keeps the game exciting and competitive, as each correct answer brings you closer to victory.

Fun for all the family

Trivial Pursuit: Harry Potter Edition Wizarding World isn’t just for Harry Potter fans – it’s a family game that can be enjoyed From 8 years. It’s a great way to introduce young ones to the world of Harry Potter, while enjoying a classic game of Trivia.

This game is also a perfect gifting opportunity. If you have friends or family who love Harry Potter, this Trivial Pursuit is the ideal gift for them. Not only does it offer hours of fun, but it also serves as a way to share your love of the Harry Potter universe with others.

A magical offer

Trivial Pursuit: Harry Potter Wizarding World Edition is much more than a board game. It is an adventure in the Magic World, a challenge to your knowledge and an opportunity to share magical moments with friends and family.

Take advantage of the Black Friday sale on Amazon and immerse yourself in the magic and fun of this unique game. Don’t miss the opportunity to prove that you really are a Harry Potter expert.

