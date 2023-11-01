Wanting more after having enjoyed Pluto? On Netflix and Prime Video you can find two more of Naoki Urasawa’s gems: Monster and 20th Century Boys.

Last Thursday, the adaptation to Netflix landed in the Netflix catalog. anime from one of the most acclaimed mangas Naoki Urasawa: Pluto.

Its plot follows Europol detective Gesicht in their attempt to uncover the mystery behind a series of deaths of robots and humans.

The case becomes much more disconcerting when the evidence points to the murders being the work of a robot, something that has not happened for eight years.

Under the script of Urasawa himself, the serie It has been a delight for the mangaka’s fans, who have devoured the eight episodes of which the anime is made up in record time.

If you have been left wanting more after Plutoyou should know that on Netflix and Prime Video you can find two other gems by Naoki Urasawa with which to continue the mangaka’s session.

Monster and 20th Century Boys are available on Netflix and Prime Video

Apart from Pluto, Netflix also has Monster in its catalog, one of the most iconic anime series based on the work of Urasawa.

The series revolves around Kenzo Tenma, a promising Japanese neurosurgeon whose life changes completely the moment he He decides to ignore his superior’s orders and saves the life of an unknown boy who had priority instead of the mayor of the city, which causes him to be fired..

Things get complicated for Tenma when Shortly after, the doctors who removed him appear dead and he becomes the main suspect.. Determined to clear his name, Tenma sets out to find the culprit, quickly discovering that he was the boy whose life he saved and that he is a true merciless monster.

On the other hand, the 20th Century Boys trilogy of films is available on Prime Video, the live-action adaptation of Urasawa’s manga directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi and starring Toshiaki Karasawa, Etsushi Toyokawa, Takako Tokiwa and Teruyuki Kagawa, among others.

Its plot begins in 1969, where little Kenji and his group of school friends write the Book of Prophecies, a kind of game in which they tell how an evil organization destroyed the world and forced a group of nine heroes to confront them to save humanity.

Years later, in 1997, Kenji has to leave his rocker life behind to work in the family store, and help his mother take care of his niece Kanna. However, his new life will soon take a turn.

At an alumni meeting they tell him about a dangerous religious sect and its leader, who calls himself Amigo. He soon discovers that Amigo’s plans coincide with everything Kenji and his friends wrote as children in the Book of Prophecies..

You know, if you’ve been wanting more doses of Naoki Urasawa after Pluto, on Netflix and Prime Video you have them available Monster and the three films of 20th Century Boys. Which one will you go with first?