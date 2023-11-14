inZOI is the new video game from the creators of PUBG that proposes the most hyper-realistic life simulation ever seen in video games.

The Sims has become one of the great references in the world of video games with its life simulation proposal that has captured the attention of millions of players around the world over the years. Now the arrival of The Sims 5, in development by Maxis and Electronic Arts, is expected, while they begin to emerge most interesting competitors like Paralives. However, it is not the only one, since out of nowhere another has emerged that can capture your attention instantlybecause it seems like a dream come true.

His name is inZOI and you better remember it, because it aims to be one of the great protagonists in the coming years. He arrives hand in hand with Krafton, los responsables de PlayerUnknown’s Battle Grounds, so the expectation that its announcement has generated is maximum. is defined as a hyper-realistic life simulation video game, something that can be seen in the trailer that we leave you below these lines. Of course, this is a proposal that is in active development, so everything could change over the next few months or even years.

InZOI, without release date or platforms at the moment

Although it has just been announced in style, inZOI does not have a set release date. In fact, its creators claim that It’s only been in development for a year., so the road from now on will be long to see it become a reality. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that it is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and it has already managed to attract the powerful attention of the followers of this genre, emerging as the definitive alternative to compete for the position of The Sims.

For now, We will not lose track of inZOI with any news that may arise in this regard. As for its platforms, the studio has not confirmed which ones it will be available on.since it is not even a certainty that its development can be ready in the present generation.

