Have you still not decided what to spend your money on? Young Cultural Bonus? Movistar wants to tempt you with a juicy offer: one year subscription to Movistar Plus+ with eight months freeyou only pay four months.

All young people who have turned 18 in 2023 are entitled to the Youth Cultural Bonus. 400 euros which can be spent as follows: 200 euros for live arts, cultural heritage and audiovisual arts; 100 euros for cultural products in physical format, and another 100 euros for digital consumption. This is where Movistar Plus+ comes in.

Movistar Plus+ is Movistar’s streaming platform. It wants to follow in the footsteps of Netflix and company, which is why it is becoming independent from the operator. This means that You do not need to be a Movistar customer to be able to contract Movistar Plus+.

Movistar Plus+ offer with the Young Cultural Bonus

The truth is that Movistar Plus+ has a lot of content that interests young people.

The popular program La Resistencia is broadcast here, as well as music, documentaries and thematic channels with support for two simultaneous reproductions from a mobile phone, tablet, Smart TV or computer.

Sports fans have abundant proposals. In football, the best match of each day of the Champions League, the Movistar Plus+ match of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the two best matches of LALIGA HYPERMOTION.

For basketball lovers, every day the two best games in the Endesa League, the two best in the Euroleague and three NBA games per week are broadcast. Also the best match of the day in the major tennis tournaments (US Open, Wimbledon, ATP), two NFL matches per week and the best of the big rugby or golf events.

Finally, Movistar Plus+ has a large number of exclusively self-produced Spanish series, such as La Mesías, Skam España, Rapa…) and international series such as Outlander or The Good Doctor.

And boast of a movie premiere a daywith successful films such as Super Mario Bros. the Movie, As Bestas, Como Dios Manda, or Bullet Train.

If you are interested and You are the holder of the Young Cultural Bonus, a year’s subscription to Movistar Plus+ only costs 56 euros, which means eight months free. The only condition is to pay with the Bono card. You can also hire individual months for 14 euros, up to a maximum of four months. You have more information on their website.