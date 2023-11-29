We love these types of actions. They are a good way to bring a little freshness to the market, to delight users of the operators’ television packages and, at the same time, help streaming services like Disney+ gain more subscribers (which I am sure will It doesn’t hurt). The collaboration between both entities is carried out with the premiere today of the criminal series.

Exclusive to Orange

All users with an Orange TV decoder can access, starting today, November 29, the first episode of the television series Criminales. This Disney+ production can only be seen, in reality, on the Mickey mouse company’s platform, so its availability in the operator’s catalog It is a pleasant novelty. Of course, you better hurry up, since the presence of the first episode will only occur until December 3. You have until next Sunday to watch it so you can enjoy a dose of Disney+ without being subscribed to this platform.

Of course, Disney+’s objective in sharing the premiere of the series with Orange TV is very clear: to get you to sign up for the subscription package. your streaming platform. And the truth is that it doesn’t seem like a bad marketing initiative. Even if you don’t plan to switch to Disney+, you can watch the episode out of curiosity by taking advantage of this promotion.

Disney+ an Orange

As a customer of the operator, you have the opportunity to watch Disney+ with different rates. The truth is that the streaming platform has a strong presence in the operator’s catalog, so there are quite a few users who have an account in the service.

If you want to have Disney+ with your Orange TV rate, you will have to use one of the following rates:

Love Cinema and Series 2 Love Fútbol 2 Go Max Cinema and Series Love Cinema and Series Total 4 Love Cinema and Series Total 2 Love Fútbol Total 2 Love Fútbol Total 4

From this list, the first three rates not only give you access to Disney+, but also include Amazon subscriptionso the variety of content increases significantly.

What is Criminals about?

It is a series full of action, with robberies, criminals and a lot of mystery. The protagonists are professional thieves who decide to leave the profession after having carried out the theft of his life. Although they live far from their old habits and were apparently at peace, everything changes when one of them is murdered. This will make them meet again and they will have to face a difficult situation as they all begin to feel watched and persecuted.

The series has 8 episodes and stars a cast in which there are quite a few familiar faces, with performers such as Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton and Niamh Algar in leading roles. You may remember the former from the television series Misfits, but he has also appeared in recent films such as Candyman. In Arterton’s case, he is very popular due to his presence in Quantum of Solace, the James Bond movie released in 2008. Not only that, but he also appeared in The King’s Man: The First Mission.

Criminals is a series that raises many mysteries and it leaves you wanting more, so keep that in mind when you go to watch the first episode.