Restoring all types of images to try to improve their quality and correct defects caused (for example) by time is usually complicated. Retouching applications usually help, but now a new platform based on artificial intelligence proposes to propose an alternative that provides very interesting options when it comes to increasing the resolution (upscaling) of these images, and even adding creative details that are not They were in the originals. And it has been developed by two Spanish experts in this field, Javi López (@javilop) —who already participated in a previous topic on Xataka— and Emilio Nicolás (@emailnicolas).

Magnificent. This is the name of the platform that is intended to improve the quality of photos, but that can also “create” details out of thin air that were either hidden or blurred, or simply did not exist and make the image much more striking.

Simple controls. Magnific’s interface is easy to use: on the left are the controls that invite us to upload an image – its resolution will cause us to spend more or less “credits” when processing it – and then select what type of scaling – for now 2x -, what type of image it is in “optimization” (photos, portraits, art or nature, among others), and then something curious: a prompt. This section allows us to describe the image to help the platform in processing.

Improve or revolutionize, you choose. From there the tool proposes three additional controls that we adjust between -10 and +10 and that are very important. The first, creativity, which adds (if we want) new details to the original. The second, the HDR level. And the third, the level of similarity (‘resemblance’) with the original that we want to obtain. Finally, we have the so-called Engine, which allows us to prioritize whether we want more definition in the image (“Magnific Sharpy”), or for example, more creativity (“Magnific Illusio”), although we can leave it on automatic. Those who have tried it are showing its results in X.









Cost. The service can be used by purchasing credits that we can use to make normal scales or “upscales” and also larger (but more expensive) scales. Prices vary from $39 per month to $299 per month, depending on the range we need.

A new Real Madrid. This video shows the result of Magnific on an image of the Real Madrid lineup from 1986. The original image is a bit blurry, but selecting a process that adds some creativity (a 1, and can go from -10 to +10) and total resemblance (+10) ends up offering a final result with a better defined image and with more contrast, but in which the players – among them, those of the ‘fifth of the Buitre’ – are no longer recognizable.

Who is it intended for?. On the official Magnific site – for now those interested must sign up for a waiting list – it is explained that the tool is designed for professionals and enthusiasts of photography, graphic design, digital art and illustration. It can also be useful for companies that need to improve the detail of their marketing materials, for example.





This image was especially blurry and the platform can’t work miracles either, but the level of detail it can add is certainly notable.

Our tests. At Xataka we have had the opportunity to test the service and the results are really interesting in both aspects: if we have a somewhat blurry image – it is important that it is of good resolution, the platform cannot work miracles either – it will be able to return a good part of the missing detail. And if we want to work on an image so that Magnific adds all kinds of creative elements—features of a face that did not exist, details in clothes and textures, elements in a landscape such as drops or animals that were not distinguishable—we can also do that.





Restore old (or not so old) photos. The platform is also an interesting alternative to restore old photos – or simply, images that for whatever reason do not have such good quality – that may have good resolution but little detail or are somewhat damaged: with Magnific using its similarity level to the maximum and By lowering creativity to a minimum, we can achieve scaling that improves the quality and definition of the image, also obtaining it in a larger size.





Creating from nothing. But there is also the option of creating a very different image from the original. Here we have the best example in this image from the original ‘Superman’ film from 1978: by raising the creativity bar and lowering the similarity bar to the original, a new Superman is obtained, much more defined and with better contrast, but whose face It is no longer Christopher Reeve’s: AI is responsible, as we have already seen in other solutions, for creating something new with a very convincing result.

If you don’t like reality, we have another. The results, as can be seen, can be faithful to reality or create a different one from the original. We are therefore faced with an application that reminds us of the “magic eraser” or the new “Magic Editor” that Google offers in its new Pixel 8/Pro and that allows us to create new realities from the photos we had already taken. A unique idea that can undoubtedly provide interesting possibilities to those seeking this type of results.

