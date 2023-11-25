HBO Max offers us some of the best series in history. Game of Thrones, The Wire or Friends but we can also watch family movies for a family movie session. And now that December is approaching, score these family Christmas movies on HBO Max for Sunday afternoons and ideal to watch with children.

From classics like The Grinch or Elf to lesser-known films that are also an excellent option to consider and that you should see with the little ones in the house if you want to get into the Christmas spirit this December.

El Grinch

One of the classic Christmas stories is The Grinch, which has as its protagonist a green and hairy being, who lives alone in a cave and who does not want to have friends or know anything about the inhabitants of the city. A little girl, when the whole city is preparing for Christmas, discovers why she behaves like this and invites her to the celebration with the others, but the party ends in disaster and The Grinch, played by Jim Carrey, decides to steal Christmas. The film tells a classic story of the Christmas holidays, in which importance is given to family celebrations and the materialism of gifts is criticized, and which has remained in the memory whenever the end of the year approaches.

Year 2000

Duration: One hour and forty minutes in total

Recommended age: For all audiences

Elf

If you like a family Christmas session, Elf is one of the most recommended Christmas movies on HBO Max even though it’s two decades old. It is the story of a baby who has ended up in Santa’s North Pole workshop and he has been educated and raised like another elf but he is much bigger than the others. It seems that this is not his home and he will decide to travel to New York to find his family but when he arrives in the big city he will see that his work as a Christmas elf is much more important: everyone has forgotten how important the holiday is and he must earn it. the love of his family but also save the Christmas spirit in the world.

Year 2003

Duration: One hour and 32 minutes in total

Recommended age: For all audiences

Polar Express

We can fully immerse ourselves in Christmas with one of the essentials every time the month of December approaches: Polar Express. Starring Tom Hanks, The film was released in 2004 and puts us fully on the train that gives it its name. A boy will begin a train journey to the North Pole and will regain faith in the Christmas spirit during his journey. Ideal for all audiences, one of the best family christmas movies What to watch on HBO Max.

Year: 2004

Duration: One hour and 35 minutes in total

Recommended age: For all audiences

Christmas in 8 bits

This recent film takes as its premise one of the classic script lines of Christmas movies: nostalgia. Jake is a father who takes her teenage daughter to spend Christmas at her grandparents’ house. There he is reunited with the NES that he played with as a child and decides to tell his daughter how he got it when everyone was crazy about getting a console. A movie with good jokes, with a good Neil Patrick Harris and with high doses of entertainment for the entire family. Parents will identify with the story being told and their children will laugh and discover family and Christmas values.

Year: 2021

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Recommended age: For people over ten years old

Master Moley By Royal Invitation

A most unknown Christmas movie at Christmas, but a good option if you are looking for something different and short since it is a thematic cartoon special but only half an hour long and with moles as protagonists. Specifically, with the mole Master Moley as the protagonist. Moley He has picked a rose from the queen’s garden, But it is not a simple rose, but the flower will change your life and the lives of everyone around you.

Year: 2019

Duration: 30 minutes

Recommended age: For all audiences

Saga Harry Potter

They are not Christmas movies as such, but if you are a Harry Potter fan, December is surely the month in which you watch the entire saga again. A saga that is complete on the streaming platform with seven films available with which we can have a family marathon (be careful, not all of them are suitable to watch with the little ones) and with which you will surely get it right. From the beginning of young Potter in his arrival at Hogwarts to the most recent movies that we can see.

In addition, on HBO Max you can also see “Harry Potter: The Hogwarts House Tournament”, a special of the saga divided into fourth parts and which works as a contest for fans of magic movies. Fans of the magical universe should put this to the test everything they know about the movies and books. They will be able to win the House Cup in a thematic contest that will serve as a complement to all the available films and that we can also watch directly on HBO Max with four parts of about 42 minutes.