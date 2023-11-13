The world of streaming It is overwhelmingly invading our televisions, in such a way that it is becoming a new entertainment that harmonizes our daily lives. And, of course, it represents a constant evolution of technology when it comes to consuming television with channels that already implement some Smart TV models on the market.

For its part, Samsung has its own television streaming service known as Samsung TV Plus, with a wide range of channels that can be viewed for free from its smart televisions. Currently you can see more than 100 channels, which includes entertaining content for both children and adults, such as movies, documentaries, sports, music, etc. However, Samsung has announced that, from now on, its users will be able to access the TV channels at no additional cost. LaLiga+ and the series of Narcos on the All Crime channel.

Samsung bets on sports

The Asian technology giant has put on the table the possibility of accessing a new channel offering to all those who have purchased a Samsung Smart TV. Specifically, the channels added to the Samsung TV Plus catalog correspond to LaLiga+, which covers coverage of Spanish league competition matches and other international sporting events such as the Copa Libertadores in South America, the CONCACAF Gold Cup in North America, or the AFC Champions League, just like him Brazilian championship Barsileirao, Peru’s Liga 1, Austrian Bundesliga and Taça, Portugal’s Cup.

But it is also important to mention that the new channel will offer matches from other important national championships, such as the ASOBAL leaguethe highest handball competition in Spain, the LEB Oro leaguewith the best of Spanish basketball, or the Spanish Petanque Championshipin which the best players in the country participate.

For the most serious fans

Now, series fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the complete series of Narcos on the Todo Crimen channel, that is, all the chapters that are part of this production that Netflix launched in its beginnings as a streaming platform. The Todo Crimen channel brings with it a great cast of series full of suspense, crimes and mystery. Among others, you can also enjoy series like Shades of Blue or Line of Duty.

Other channels

Therefore, a series of entertainment channels that constitute different themes have recently joined Samsung TV Plus:

Tennis Channel: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the best of tennis. With this new channel, users can get closer than ever to sports with hundreds of hours of original programming, classic matches, exclusive player features, news, highlights, documentaries and much more.

FRANCE 24 FAST: 24-hour news channel providing a French perspective on international news to audiences around the world.

Business TV: Leading economic information channel in Spain on business, stock market and current affairs.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Channel dedicated to popular Japanese anime.

NBC News NOW: Streaming network that offers in-depth information, opinion content and live breaking news with the global resources of NBC News.

Motor vision: Sports cars, motorcycles, future trends in automotive technology, classic treasures and off-road adventures on a channel dedicated to the best in motorsports.

David the Gnome & Friends: A journey full of magic and wisdom from the hand of David the Gnome and his friends. Lessons about love and respect to discover the secrets of nature.

World Poker Tour: Channel dedicated to high-level tournaments of the popular betting game.

I see Christmas: The Christmas video clips of now and always to celebrate the holidays in style! Mariah Carey, Wham! and much more.

Travelxp: Cutting-edge travel content for avid and discerning travelers showcasing lifestyles, foods, cultures in more than 55 countries.